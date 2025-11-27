Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Nov, 2025

Get Giving Gibraltar completes upgrade at Gibraltar Children’s Home

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2025

Get Giving Gibraltar has completed a community-led project to install 24 new air-conditioning units at the Gibraltar Children’s Home, an upgrade made possible through support from Pragmatic Play, the Peter J Isola Foundation and a number of smaller donors.

The charity said the work forms part of a wider fundraising drive to improve living and working conditions at the home.

Julian Jarvis, CEO and Co-Founder of Pragmatic Play, said: “Partnering with Get Giving Gibraltar on this project has been a rewarding experience. We’re pleased to have supported an upgrade that improves the working and living environment for those who depend on these important community facilities.”

Speaking on behalf of the Peter J Isola Foundation, trustee Katrina Isola said: “We are proud to have supported Get Giving Gibraltar on a practical and sustainable initiative that makes such a meaningful difference to the lives of young people in our community.”

“This project reflects our continued commitment to supporting initiatives that bring lasting benefits to Gibraltar’s community.”

The charity said the initiative was delivered thanks to collective support from sponsors, donors and volunteers whose contributions ranged from corporate backing to individual fundraising events.

Elaine Lang, spokesperson for Get Giving Gibraltar, said the project showcased the strength of local cooperation.

“This project truly represents the spirit of community collaboration that Gibraltar is known for,” Ms Lang said.

“With support from our two major sponsors, Pragmatic Play and the Peter J Isola Foundation, along with many other generous contributors, we’ve been able to deliver an upgrade that will have a real and lasting impact.”

The installation marks another completed project for the charity, which aims to improve wellbeing in Gibraltar through targeted fundraising and practical support.

