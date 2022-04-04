Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Getting ready to travel

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2022

Whilst all eyes have been on both the futsal play-off finals and the men’s senior national team the futsal men’s side have been preparing for their own international campaign.
Training under the watchful eye of coach Prietto has continued with players now using both the Victoria Sports Hall, which was recently cleared and now ready for safe use with no clutter around the perimeter of the court.
The squad, which includes players who have been heavily involved in the domestic league play-off finals where this week hard at training as they get ready for next week.
On Wednesday they will be playing against Germany with a match against Montenegro immediately the next day.
After a one day rest they will then face SanMarino.
The matches which take place in Hamburg, Germany will see the Gibraltar team trying to better previous outings. Gibraltar enter the tournament as the only team in the group who have lost all their last five internationals.
Pics by GIbraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission official says negotiation ‘deadlines aren’t useful’, hinting at treaty talks beyond Easter

Sun 3rd Apr, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

After thousands and thousands of photographs, Bugeja remains the man with his eye on Gib

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

A llanito dream of re-imagined Gibraltarian cuisine in St Albans

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

WISeKey plans Gibraltar metaverse gateway

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
All eyes on the future

4th April 2022

Sports
Futsal squad for this week's internationals

4th April 2022

Sports
Table Tennis celebrates World Table Tennis Day

4th April 2022

Sports
Volleyball reveals its squad for internationals

4th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022