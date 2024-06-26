Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GFA and GSLA takeover Europa Sports Complex

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2024

Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon confirmed during an afternoon session of the Gibraltar Parliament on Monday that both the Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority will take over the running of the Europa Sports Complex.
The new arrangements will see the Gibraltar FA managing and maintaining the exterior facilities at the Europa Stadium. Work has already commenced on the upkeep of these facilities, with an investment revealed to be in the region of £1 million.
Mr. Bruzon indicated that the interior facilities would be managed by the GSLA, which, since the launch of the facilities, had not been involved in their administration.
Questioned about the initial announcement during the launch that the facilities would be run by a trust composed of the associations using them, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon stated that this idea would no longer proceed. All stakeholders have already held discussions with the Minister and agreed on the newly proposed arrangements.
The Minister also stated that the associations currently using the facilities would not be affected by the changes and would be able to continue their work.
Since it was announced that the Gibraltar FA would be using the Europa sports facilities for an interim period while works were being done to build their new stadium, they have already started resurfacing the pitch. Additionally, work is ongoing to bring all exterior facilities up to standard, as a lack of appropriate maintenance has resulted in some facilities being out of action. The association is required to bring the facilities up to standard as part of their licensing requirements to play matches in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty agreement ‘closer than might be apparent’, Franco says after CM meeting

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

As McGrail Inquiry hears closing submissions, chairman urged to ensure ‘lessons are learned’

Tue 25th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar FA confirms July 4 as launch date for Street Football programme

26th June 2024

Sports
Work underway to improve facilities at Europa Sports Complex

24th June 2024

Sports
Street football to be trialled

24th June 2024

Sports
Gibraltar hosted sixteen Small States Championships teams

24th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024