GFA and GSLA takeover Europa Sports Complex

Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon confirmed during an afternoon session of the Gibraltar Parliament on Monday that both the Gibraltar FA and the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority will take over the running of the Europa Sports Complex.

The new arrangements will see the Gibraltar FA managing and maintaining the exterior facilities at the Europa Stadium. Work has already commenced on the upkeep of these facilities, with an investment revealed to be in the region of £1 million.

Mr. Bruzon indicated that the interior facilities would be managed by the GSLA, which, since the launch of the facilities, had not been involved in their administration.

Questioned about the initial announcement during the launch that the facilities would be run by a trust composed of the associations using them, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon stated that this idea would no longer proceed. All stakeholders have already held discussions with the Minister and agreed on the newly proposed arrangements.

The Minister also stated that the associations currently using the facilities would not be affected by the changes and would be able to continue their work.

Since it was announced that the Gibraltar FA would be using the Europa sports facilities for an interim period while works were being done to build their new stadium, they have already started resurfacing the pitch. Additionally, work is ongoing to bring all exterior facilities up to standard, as a lack of appropriate maintenance has resulted in some facilities being out of action. The association is required to bring the facilities up to standard as part of their licensing requirements to play matches in Gibraltar.