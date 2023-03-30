GFA and Mindspace focus on ‘resilience through sport’

The Gibraltar Football Association and The Mindspace Project partnered to deliver a resilience through sport session to Year 3 students at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School, as part of the School’s Project Week.

The session last Friday was aimed at encouraging children to have a positive mindset and to believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

The session began with the children being divided into groups and engaging in various activities that encouraged them to trust each other and work as a team.

The Mindspace Project team made the children think about how they feel when they achieve their goals and how they feel when they fail.

The students then discussed and learned how to train their minds to transform negative thoughts into positive ones and how to help each other overcome their negative feelings.

“The children were inspired to have a positive outlook and to believe in themselves and their abilities,” the Gibraltar FA said in a statement.

“Through the activities, they learned the importance of teamwork and the power of positive thinking.”

“The session also emphasised the value of perseverance and how it is essential to overcome obstacles and achieve success.”

The Gibraltar FA said it is committed to empower children through sports and encourage them to develop important life skills such as resilience, teamwork and positive thinking.

“The session with St Joseph’s Upper Primary School was a great success and the children left feeling motivated and inspired,” the spokesman added.

“Activities like these will continue to be implemented to empower our young generation and help them realise their full potential.”