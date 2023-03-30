Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFA and Mindspace focus on ‘resilience through sport’

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2023

The Gibraltar Football Association and The Mindspace Project partnered to deliver a resilience through sport session to Year 3 students at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School, as part of the School’s Project Week.

The session last Friday was aimed at encouraging children to have a positive mindset and to believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

The session began with the children being divided into groups and engaging in various activities that encouraged them to trust each other and work as a team.

The Mindspace Project team made the children think about how they feel when they achieve their goals and how they feel when they fail.

The students then discussed and learned how to train their minds to transform negative thoughts into positive ones and how to help each other overcome their negative feelings.

“The children were inspired to have a positive outlook and to believe in themselves and their abilities,” the Gibraltar FA said in a statement.

“Through the activities, they learned the importance of teamwork and the power of positive thinking.”

“The session also emphasised the value of perseverance and how it is essential to overcome obstacles and achieve success.”

The Gibraltar FA said it is committed to empower children through sports and encourage them to develop important life skills such as resilience, teamwork and positive thinking.

“The session with St Joseph’s Upper Primary School was a great success and the children left feeling motivated and inspired,” the spokesman added.

“Activities like these will continue to be implemented to empower our young generation and help them realise their full potential.”

Most Read

Local News

Airport tunnel opens on Friday

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Local News

Pedestrians cleared for runway crossing as tunnel set to open in days

Mon 27th Mar, 2023

Local News

‘Frontier Pass’ holders can still bypass border queue after tunnel opens, Govt says

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

Local News

Govt awards contracts worth £163.4m for ‘overdue’ affordable housing schemes

Wed 29th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

William Hill Group businesses to pay record £19.2m for failures

Tue 28th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Over 14 years later, Kingsway Tunnel opens

30th March 2023

Local News
GSD welcomes affordable homes contracts after ‘unacceptable’ delays

30th March 2023

Local News
Govt launches ‘Recovered Assets Fund’ to bolster fight against economic crime

30th March 2023

Local News
Supreme Court pays tribute to Louis Triay, KC

30th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023