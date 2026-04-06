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Mon 6th Apr, 2026

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Sports

GFA Girls 3-0 win not enough to stop College 1975 from booking place in final against Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
6th April 2026

With Lynx booking their place in the Women’s Rock Cup final following their 10-0 defeat of Mons Calpe, which led to the latter’s non-appearance for the second leg match. It was up to College 1975 to protect their four goal advantage against GFA Girls in the second leg of the second semi-final.
The green and whites were not to have it their way with the young Gibraltar youth team showing the type of spirit which will have delighted selectors as they look to developing the game into the future.
A 3-0 victory for the GFA Girls, all of which are under 14 players, stunning College 1975 who had to hold on tight to protect their lead in the end.

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