Wed 2nd Oct, 2019

Sports

GFA integrity workshops

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2019

The GFA today launches a series of integrity workshops in conjunction with its partners, Sportsradar.

The workshops will take place across two days at the Sunborn Hotel and will involve all players, coaches and club officials registered with the Association.

For the first time, the workshops will be delivered in both English and Spanish so as to broaden the reach of the educational messages that the sessions will contain and thus ensure the full engagement of all the participants.

The workshops will feature interactive sessions and will place participants in real-life situations, thus serving to fully appraise them of the potential risks and pitfalls of gambling and the full implications of match-fixing.

Speaking ahead of the workshops, the GFA’s General Secretary said: “I am very pleased to be able to open this two-day workshop with the support of Sportradar and with the mandatory participation of all our registered clubs, players, coaches and officials. The GFA is fully committed to the war against match-fixing and we will continue to tackle integrity issues with the seriousness they deserve. The blanket ban on betting on the game of football will remain in place and we will sanction any breaches of these regulations with the utmost severity. We want our game to remain clean and in its purest state on and off the field of play, and we will undertake any necessary measures to ensure this is always the case”.

The workshops have been organized by the GFA’s Integrity Unit, led by Mr. Louis Wink, the Association’s Integrity & Security Officer. - GFA Media

