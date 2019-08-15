GFA says ‘robust processes’ in place to protect Gibraltar football
In a week in which three Gibraltar football clubs have dropped out of the league over financial issues, the Gibraltar FA yesterday insisted it had “robust processes” in place to protect the integrity of the sport on the Rock. Money problems led to the three clubs – Gibraltar United FC, Leo FC and Gibraltar Phoenix...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here