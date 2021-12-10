GFA to hold youth Christmas tournament

The Gibraltar FA will be holding a Christmas Youth Football Tournament on the Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th December at the Victoria Stadium.

The tournament is open to all registered youth teams and clubs from Under 6’s, all the way up to Under 16’s.

Clubs Coaches have been asked to register their teams directly with the Gibraltar FA to take part in the Christmas Tournament by Sunday 12th December, and once all registrations are in, the exact tournament formats and schedules per age group will be confirmed.

The Christmas Tournament will have fun filled entertainment and activities for all our young footballers, running in parallel to all matches, as well as food and drink stalls at the Victoria Stadium on both days.

For more information on the tournament and to register your club/team please contact the Gibraltar FA on 20042941 or via email: scott.wiseman@gibraltarfa.com.