GFIU and Gibraltar INTERPOL Sub-Bureau join forces to combat financial crime

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) and Gibraltar’s INTERPOL sub-bureau have partnered to enhance the fight against financial crime using INTERPOL’s I-GRIP system, enabling swift action to identify, freeze, and recover illicit funds.

Through I-GRIP, the GFIU will be able to take immediate action on suspicious transactions in coordination with INTERPOL and international law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the GFIU will use its suspension order powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act, allowing it to suspend transactions linked to suspected criminal activity and prevent the dissipation of illicit funds.

I-GRIP is an advanced global stop-payment system designed to intervene rapidly in cases of fraud, money laundering, business email compromise and other financial crimes, said a statement from the Government.

“By integrating this system into its operations, the GFIU and the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit will have direct access to INTERPOL’s international network, enabling real-time data sharing and cross- border collaboration to stop suspicious financial flows,” said the statement.

“This initiative aligns with the GFIU’s strategic plan and its strong commitment to its membership of the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre (IACCC) where INTERPOL’s partnership has demonstrated I-GRIP’s effectiveness.”

“The GFIU is also committed to preventing criminals from exploiting financial systems, and ensuring that victims have a greater chance of recovering stolen assets.”

As financial crimes become more sophisticated, the GFIU and Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to invest in advanced technology, intelligence-sharing, and cross-border cooperation to ensure a strong response to emerging threats.

The statement added that the use of I-GRIP reinforces Gibraltar’s role in international efforts to safeguard financial security and support victims of fraud.

Director of the GFIU, Edgar Lopez, noted that the collaboration with INTERPOL represents another step forward in Gibraltar’s ability to combat economic crime.

“The ability to act swiftly is critical in preventing illicit funds from being moved beyond reach,” he said.

“By combining I-GRIP and our suspension order powers, we are strengthening our financial defences, ensuring that criminals cannot profit from their activities.”

“More importantly, we are enhancing support for victims by improving the chances of asset recovery.”

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, also welcomed the initiative. And noted that financial crime is a growing threat, often involving international networks that seek to exploit legal and jurisdictional gaps.

“By joining forces with INTERPOL and integrating I-GRIP into our enforcement strategy, we are reinforcing our ability to disrupt criminal activities, giving our officers at the Economic Crime Unit another tool at their disposal,” he said.