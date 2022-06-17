Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

GFLA committee asked to resign in latest meeting

By Stephen Ignacio
17th June 2022

The Gibraltar Football League Association (GFLA) committee faced a vote of no confidence of their own this week when in the latest GFLA meeting with club representatives held on Thursday among one of the key tabled motions for discussions was that the “GFLA Committee to resign.”
This was scheduled to be the second proposed discussion point in the meeting which was expected to also discuss changes to the statues and constitution of the association which have in recent weeks come into question.
Among other discussion points expected to be raised was the home grown player rules which saw a recent vote with seven of the eleven members voting in favour of reducing the numbers from five to four.
Following recent comments to the media in which the results of a no-confidence vote against Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba was revealed a rift has been seen within the association with members questioning the role and policies guiding the GFLA committee.
The no-confidence vote initially saw only five members vote in favour with a further two, since the latest reports have emerged in the public domain, indicating that they wished to retract their vote, reducing the number to three.
The GFLA committee at the time of publishing had as yet not issued any statement as to their latest status although recent comments from GFLA Chairman to this newspaper had indicated he would offer to step down if requested.
The expected changes at the top of the GFLA have seen clubs now proposing for changes on how the association works in order to find a working formula which will see greater progress in outlining plans to develop the sport and overcome some of the many key factors which has stalled progress in recent years.
Recent incidents have highlighted what many have viewed as internal rifts which have seen crucial discussions stalled.

