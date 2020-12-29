GFLA members decide to suspend all training in Spain

Gibraltar football league clubs, whose football activities have been cancelled after the Government of Gibraltar cancelled all sports permits as it implemented tighter restrictions have announced a decision to suspend all training in Spain.

In a statement issued by the Gibraltar Football League Association it has stated, ‘In Light of the new #COVIDー19 restrictions, the GFLA confirms that all 11 member clubs have reached a unanimous decision to suspend all training in Spain until further notice as a sign of solidarity with @GibraltarGov and public health and offers its full support.’

The decision comes at a time when the authorities have asked for the public to refrain from going into Spain for activities which are restricted in Gibraltar in order to minimise the risk of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

With reports of some sports people heading to Spain to workout in gyms in Spain whilst local gyms are closed locally the latest statement by the GFLA will add further weight in support of the Government’s calls at an important juncture in the fight to stop the spread of the virus. The GFLA’s decision essentially bringing football to a standstill.