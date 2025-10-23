GFRS participates in Crown Dependencies peer review

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has taken part in the Crown Dependencies Fire and Rescue Service Peer Review, a collaborative initiative designed to support continuous improvement and alignment across fire and rescue services in small jurisdictions.

The peer review process stems from the establishment of the Overseas Territories Chief Fire Officers’ Forum in 2020, co-founded by Gibraltar alongside Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man. The forum aims to share knowledge and develop coordinated approaches to common operational and strategic challenges, including the adaptation of UK National Operational Guidance.

In 2024, a Strategic Collaboration Board was formed, comprising the Chief Fire Officers of the four participating services. The Board oversees shared workstreams across areas such as fire safety, governance, operations and efficiency.

The Peer Review cycle, supported by the UK’s Local Government Association (LGA), runs over four years. It is designed to identify good practice, areas for improvement, and opportunities for collaboration among the services. Reviews are conducted by senior officers from each of the four fire services, alongside UK local government and fire and rescue personnel.

Guernsey was the first service to undergo review. Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez, Head of Operations and Training at GFRS, participated in the three-day process as part of the peer review team.

A total of nine senior fire officers and UK local government officials engaged with Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service staff, partners and local stakeholders to assess all areas of the organisation. The final report is expected to support service improvements and enhance public safety across participating jurisdictions.

The Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “I am proud of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s ongoing commitment to professional excellence and collaboration with our peers across the Crown Dependencies.”

“This initiative reflects our shared dedication to learning, improvement, and delivering the highest standards of public safety.”

“I want to thank Divisional Officer Edgar Ramirez for his valuable contribution in representing Gibraltar during this first review, and I look forward to welcoming our colleagues when it is our turn to host the process in Gibraltar.”