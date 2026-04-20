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Mon 20th Apr, 2026

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Local News

GFRS personnel complete specialist training in the UK

By Chronicle Staff
20th April 2026

Personnel from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have completed specialist training at the Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh as part of efforts to strengthen operational capability and incident command.

The training covered both frontline firefighting and command decision-making during emergencies.

A group of personnel completed a three-day Breathing Apparatus Advanced Refresher course focused on advanced breathing apparatus skills and tactical decision-making during structural firefighting.

The course included classroom instruction and practical exercises, including exposure to hot and live fire conditions.

A central part of the training examined compartment fire behaviour, giving personnel practical experience in understanding fire dynamics in enclosed spaces, including ventilation, heat release rates and smoke movement.

The training was designed to improve situational awareness and tactical judgement during internal firefighting operations in high-risk environments.

Other personnel undertook the Incident Command Level 1 course, aimed at developing the skills needed to command incidents safely and effectively at operational level.

The course covered command roles and responsibilities, dynamic risk assessment, operational decision-making, information gathering and situational awareness, resource deployment and management, and communication and command structures.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said the training formed part of its continued professional development programme and was aligned with modern firefighting doctrine.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Matthew Payas said: “The completion of these specialist courses at the Fire Service College, a globally respected centre of excellence for fire, rescue and incident command training underscores the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service's steadfast commitment to elevating operational response standards and leadership excellence.”

“Such training is indispensable for honing advanced breathing apparatus competencies and incident command capabilities, thereby ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in our response to deal with a wide range of emergency scenarios our crews could be faced with. We remain resolute in our dedication to safeguarding the Gibraltar community through continuous professional development aligned with contemporary firefighting best practices”.

The Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, Leslie Bruzon, said: “This latest training undertaken by the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service at the Fire Service College reflects our continued commitment to investing in both the safety of our crews and the protection of our community.

I commend all those who have taken part for their professionalism and dedication. Their continual development ensures the refinement of their expertise and is a testament to the high standards we expect and uphold within the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.”

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