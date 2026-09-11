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Fri 11th Sep, 2026

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Local News

National Day in images

By Chronicle Staff
10th September 2026

National Day was once again marked and celebrated on Thursday with a sea of red and white all around Casemates and Main Street as family and friends get together to mark the truly Gibraltarian occasion. Members of the RGP and the K9 unit were also on duty in the area. As various acts took to the stage in Casemates, Main Street had various DJ’s a live artists entertaining the crowds. Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja has been there to capture just some of those special memories.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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