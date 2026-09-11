National Day in images

National Day was once again marked and celebrated on Thursday with a sea of red and white all around Casemates and Main Street as family and friends get together to mark the truly Gibraltarian occasion. Members of the RGP and the K9 unit were also on duty in the area. As various acts took to the stage in Casemates, Main Street had various DJ’s a live artists entertaining the crowds. Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja has been there to capture just some of those special memories.