King Charles and Burnham highlight treaty opportunities and British bonds in National Day messages

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar took centre stage during speeches at the National Day political rally on Thursday, as King Charles and Prime Minister Andy Burnham sent messages underlining the opportunities ahead but also the UK’s firm commitment to Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and its right to decide its own future.

In messages to Gibraltar read from the stage, Charles stressed the Rock’s enduring place within the wider British family and the close bonds linking it to the UK, while Mr Burnham reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to British sovereignty, self-determination and the principle that there should be “nothing about Gibraltar without Gibraltar”.

Both said the treaty marked a significant new chapter for Gibraltar, bringing greater certainty and new opportunities for its people and businesses.

For Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who has announced his intention to step down from the post later this year, this was his last address as head of government at a National Day rally. It was also the first rally since the treaty entered provisional application on July 15.

Mr Picardo stepped up to the microphone to the sound of the 1986 hit ‘Final Countdown’ by the band Europe, whose very name seemed appropriate on the Casemates stage 40 years later.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Picardo recalled Gibraltar’s 96% vote to remain in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the decade of negotiations that followed.

“It was not our decision to leave,” he said.

“But it became our problem.”

Mr Picardo said he had repeatedly promised that no agreement would be accepted unless it was safe, secure and beneficial for Gibraltar, and that frontier fluidity would not come at the cost of sovereignty.

“There were people who said it could not be done,” he said.

“They were wrong.”

Gibraltar had achieved its objectives with a treaty that delivered frontier fluidity and legal certainty for the economy.

“And it does so without a single concession on our exclusively British sovereignty,” he said.

“Not one. Not a small one. Not a technical one. Not a hidden one.”

“Not one.”

The treaty, he said, “is about how we live alongside our neighbours”.

“It was never about whose neighbours we are,” the Chief Minister added.

“Because we remain, 100% British.”

KING CHARLES

Mr Picardo read the text of lengthy message sent by King Charles to the people of Gibraltar through the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, his representative on the Rock who was present at the rally.

In the message, Charles described the UK/EU treaty as a “historic milestone” that opened a new chapter for Gibraltar, as he sent his congratulations to the people of the Rock on National Day.

The King spoke of his affection for the Overseas Territories, Gibraltar’s place within the “wider British family” and the opportunities arising from the treaty.

King Charles said: “As the people of Gibraltar mark the occasion of their National Day, my wife and I take this opportunity to extend our sincere congratulations to your Chief Minister and to all those who call Gibraltar home.”

“I have a very special affection for the Overseas Territories, and I greatly value the unique character, traditions and contributions of each Territory within our wider British family.”

“The strength and steadfastness of your community, your pride in our shared heritage and your commitment to progress are all qualities I deeply admire.”

The King said this year’s National Day came at an important point following the signing of the treaty between the UK and the EU in respect of Gibraltar.

“This year’s celebrations come at a particularly significant moment in Gibraltar’s history, following the signing of the Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in respect of Gibraltar,” Charles said.

“This historic milestone opens a new chapter for the Territory, and I am confident that Gibraltarians will embrace the opportunities it brings while continuing to cherish the close bonds that unite Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.”

The King also highlighted environmental cooperation and the work of local organisations and volunteers protecting Gibraltar’s natural heritage and marine environment.

“As Gibraltar looks to the future, I am heartened by the commitment shown to environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” he said.

“The new arrangements offer important opportunities for greater environmental cooperation, helping to safeguard the rich natural heritage of the Rock and its surrounding waters for generations to come.”

“I am particularly encouraged by the efforts of local organisations and volunteers to protect Gibraltar’s coastline, including through their support for the Royal Commonwealth Society’s Commonwealth Clean Oceans Plastics Campaign.”

The King closed his message with his wishes for the year ahead.

“My wife and I trust that the coming year will bring continued progress and wellbeing to the community of Gibraltar,” he said.

PRIME MINISTER

In his message to Gibraltar, set out in a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Burnham reaffirmed the UK’s “guiding principle” that there will be “nothing about Gibraltar without Gibraltar”.

The treaty, he said, paved the way to “greater certainty and opportunity”.

“This year’s National Day comes at a moment of profound significance for Gibraltar” Mr Burnham wrote.

“You are entering a new chapter in your history following the signing and provisional application of the Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

“The successful conclusion of this agreement marks the culmination of many years of determined effort and opens the way to greater certainty and opportunity for Gibraltar’s people and businesses.”

Mr Burnham said that while much was changing, Gibraltar’s place as “a cherished part of the British family” remained constant.

“That, of course, is what 10 September is all about,” he said in the message.

“Gibraltarians have consistently demonstrated their pride in being British, and the Government remains unwavering in its commitment to Gibraltar, to British sovereignty and to the principle of self-determination.”

“As ever, our approach is guided by the principle that there should be ‘nothing about Gibraltar without Gibraltar’, while recognising the United Kingdom’s constitutional responsibilities.”

Mr Picardo read the message from the stage but omitted a paragraph in which Mr Burnham expressed his personal thanks to the Chief Minister for his service over the past 15 years.

“Your leadership throughout the Treaty negotiations has been instrumental in securing this successful outcome, and I commend you for your unstinting efforts,” Mr Burnham said.

“I have every confidence that the years ahead will bring further success, prosperity and opportunity for Gibraltar and its people.”

“I wish you and all the people of Gibraltar a very happy National Day.”

PAST GENERATIONS

While much of his speech was focused on the treaty, Mr Picardo also reflected on the underlying message of National Day, the Gibraltarians’ right to self-determination.

He spoke of past generations who had laid the foundations of present-day Gibraltar and the challenges of the future, including continued work at the United Nations to remove the Rock from its list of non-self-governing territories.

Mr Picardo looked back to the 1967 referendum and the pressures faced by the generation that voted overwhelmingly to remain British.

“They did not vote for an easy life,” he said.

“They voted for the right to decide their own life.”

“They stood up to Franco.”

Mr Picardo said National Day was both a celebration and a reminder of what earlier generations had secured.

“That our grandparents voted for our freedom,” he said.

“That our parents defended it.”

“And that our children will inherit it.”

“Nobody in this square has to earn the right to be a British Gibraltarian.”

“That right was earned for us in 1704 and in 1967.”

He said the responsibility now rested with present and future leaders to preserve that position.

“Our job, my job, your job, the job of the next Chief Minister and the one after that, is to keep that right intact.”

“To defend that right forever.”

“To protect that right with our lives.”

Mr Picardo will travel to New York next month to address the UN Fourth Committee for the final time as Chief Minister.

“And I will make the case for Gibraltar as forcefully as ever,” he said.

“Because that work is not finished.”

“We are still on that list.”

“And we must keep making that argument, every year, until Gibraltar is finally taken off it.”

Mr Picardo said future Chief Ministers would carry the same message from the National Day stage.

“Because Chief Ministers are temporary,” he told the rally.

“It is the red and white people of the Rock that are permanent.”

“We have outlasted sieges.”

“We have outlasted dictators.”

“We have outlasted closed frontiers.”

“Together we will outlast whatever comes next.”

LORD WOOD

As is usual now during National Day, Gibraltarian MPs from both sides of parliament were joined by UK peers and MPs who had travelled to Gibraltar for the event.

Present too was Lord Stewart Wood, the UK Minister for Europe, Eastern Europe, International Security and Growth, who was in Gibraltar for the first time.

“It doesn't take long, I promise you, to understand why people care so deeply about the Rock,” he said from the stage,

“A rich mix of cultures, traditions, and histories that makes you so unique.”

“Gibraltar's strong sense of identity is one of its greatest strengths, and that's why securing a deal for a stable and prosperous future has been so important for the United Kingdom.”

“And I'm really delighted that representatives of all political parties in the cross-all-party group are here today to reinforce that message.”

Lord Wood also reflected on a treaty he said “protects Gibraltar’s interests”.

“It makes it easier for people to work, travel, and do business.”

“And most importantly, it safeguards your sovereignty.”

“Nothing in this agreement changes the United Kingdom's steadfast commitment to you, your sovereignty, your right of self-determination, your future.”

“And as I start my new job, Minister for Europe, I will maintain the same principle that guided the treaty, nothing about you without you.”

To mark National Day, the Gibraltar flag was flying over the Foreign Office as Lord Wood spoke on stage, a symbol of the “enduring partnership” between Gibraltar and the UK.

“This treaty is the beginning of a new chapter in that partnership,” the Europe Minister said.

“Our challenge, our task, is to turn the opportunities it creates into lasting benefits for the people of Gibraltar.”