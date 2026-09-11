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Fri 11th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Man arrested after cannabis resin found in parcel

By Chronicle Staff
11th September 2026

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after HM Customs officers investigating a suspicious parcel found approximately 1kg of cannabis resin.

The investigation began after the parcel was handed to a postal worker and subsequently referred to HM Customs for examination.

Following enquiries by the HM Customs Investigation Branch, officers identified an individual suspected of being responsible for the parcel.

Officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team arrested the man at around 11am on September 3 on suspicion of possession, possession with intent to supply and attempted exportation of a Class B controlled drug.

The alleged offences date back to August 25.

Following the arrest, officers from the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team and the Investigation Branch executed search warrants at the man's home and on his moped.

During the search of the moped, officers found a wrapper containing a substance suspected to be cocaine.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He was taken to New Mole Police Station for interview and processing before being released on bail pending further enquiries.

HM Customs said the investigation highlighted cooperation between the Gibraltar Post Office, the Investigation Branch and the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team in tackling drug-related offences.

It encouraged members of the public to report information relating to suspected smuggling or drug offences securely and anonymously through its online reporting form

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