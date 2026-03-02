GFRS to stage peaceful demonstration in pay dispute

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), supported by Unite the Union, is in dispute with the Government of Gibraltar over firefighters’ pay, arguing that the current all-inclusive salary fails to recognise the impact of routinely providing overnight emergency cover.

After more than six years of discussions and a rejected proposal for additional compensation (reduced from an initial 20% to 7.5%), firefighters say they have been left with no option but to hold a peaceful demonstration while maintaining full operational cover.

The Government has firmly rejected the claim, stating that night duties are already covered within the existing pay structure, that no operational changes justify extra pay, and that salaries are already competitive; it maintains that introducing a permanent uplift would be unjustified and fiscally unsustainable, though it remains open to constructive engagement.

In a statement on Monday Unite said that the GFRS expressed disappointment following confirmation from the Government that it will not enter any further negotiations regarding the long-running night-shift disturbance claim.

The matter concerns the current “all-inclusive” firefighter salary, which is applied uniformly despite some operational roles routinely providing overnight emergency response as part of a 24-hour service.

“GFRS firefighters regularly respond to incidents throughout the night to protect the community, yet the pay structure does not recognise the additional impact associated with these working patterns,” said the statement from the Union.

GFRS said that the negotiations should continue because the Government’s own principle supports fair remuneration for comparable roles.

“Firefighters who routinely undertake overnight emergency duties should receive appropriate recognition for the additional impact on health, family life and wellbeing, consistent with shift-working policies applied across other public-sector roles,” said the statement.

It added that the Fire Service “Grey Book” terms and conditions document represents a minimum standard. It provides a baseline (“floor”) for pay and conditions while allowing individual services to negotiate allowances reflecting operational demands, responsibilities and working patterns, including shift disturbance.

“Comparable public-sector roles and many fire services elsewhere receive additional payments or allowances recognising nightshift working and operational disruption,” said the statement.

During discussions with Industrial Relations, Unite and GFRS representatives identified a solution that aligned the Government policy with the GFRS claim and said it provided a fair, structured and cost-effective approach with minimal financial impact.

“This proposal was rejected by senior HMGoG officials without explanation or rationale,” said the statement.

“Despite the issue being raised repeatedly for more than six years, Government has confirmed that no formal review of firefighter pay and conditions has been undertaken.”

GFRS Shop Stewards said: “Firefighters respond to emergencies at all hours to protect lives, property and the community. We are not asking for special treatment, we are asking for fair recognition of a 24-hour emergency service. Treating roles that routinely provide overnight emergency cover the same as roles that do not fails to reflect the reality of the job.”

The Union said that GFRS has consistently sought to maintain constructive negotiations and has worked to avoid escalation or any form of industrial action despite ongoing delays.

But, now however, firefighters believe they have now been left with no alternative following the Government’s refusal to continue discussions.

“Due to the nature of the emergency service provided by GFRS, the scope of industrial action available to firefighters is necessarily limited. Off-duty personnel will therefore participate in a peaceful demonstration march to No. 6 Convent Place on Thursday 5 March, this being one approach that does not compromise the level of emergency service provided by GFRS,” said the statement.

“All on-duty personnel will continue to provide full operational cover and carry out their duties to maintain the 24-hour protection of the Gibraltar community that they proudly serve.”

“Firefighters will continue to provide full emergency response cover to the public. Nevertheless, the Service believes meaningful dialogue must resume to reach a fair and constructive resolution.”

Both GFRS and Unite the Union are calling the Government to return to negotiations and undertake a proper review of pay and conditions that reflects the operational duties, risks and responsibilities undertaken by Gibraltar’s firefighters, both day and night.

The Government said that the GFRS and the Union are in pursuit of a claim that it is both unwilling and unable to meet.

The union’s original demand amounted to an additional 20% of basic pay for alleged “shift disturbance.” Following its rejection, this was reformulated and ultimately reduced to 7.5% of basic pay, said a Government statement.

“Despite the reduction in percentage, the substance of the claim remains unchanged and unjustified. The Government has rejected this claim consistently over a number of years, and industrial action will not alter that position.”

It believes that the demand represents a fundamental departure from decades of established practice under which GFRS personnel are remunerated on an all-inclusive salary basis.

It noted that there have been no material changes to terms and conditions, duties, or operational requirements that would justify the introduction of a new premium, allowance, or award.

According to the Government statement GFRS personnel already receive a number of allowances and premiums in addition to their basic salary and overtime arrangements.

“Unite’s argument relies on a comparison with the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS), which is also represented by Unite, suggesting that differences in work patterns, specifically the incidence of night shifts, justify additional compensation for GFRS personnel in comparison to the AFRS,” said the statement.

“The Government categorically rejects this position.”

“GFRS and AFRS are separate organisations operating under distinct operational models.”

“Both services are governed by the UK Grey Book (National Joint Council for Local Authority Fire and Rescue Services, 7th Edition). Firefighting grades are therefore subject to nationally agreed terms and conditions rather than the wider Gibraltar Public Service pay structures.”

“Local variations are introduced only where objectively justified, and no such justification exists in this case.”

The Government added that an all-inclusive salary is intended to compensate personnel for the full range of operational requirements inherent in the role, including shift work and night duties. The incidence of such duties does not create an entitlement to additional pay.

It also stressed it was important to be clear about the level of remuneration involved.

“GFRS personnel receive significant and competitive salaries that properly reflect the responsibility and professionalism required of the role,” said the Government.

“Overall earnings compare very favourably within the region and beyond, as demonstrated by the absence of staff turnover and the exceptionally strong demand for vacancies, with over 100 applicants for only a small number of posts when recruitment exercises are held.”

“In the current fiscal environment, it would be neither responsible nor sustainable to introduce a permanent uplift of this nature in the absence of a clear legal, contractual, or operational basis. The Government will not concede to demands that are unreasonable, unaffordable, or inconsistent with long-standing agreed arrangements.”

The Government noted that it remained committed to constructive engagement. But that it will not be coerced into altering established pay structures without proper justification.

“The public can be assured that all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health and safety of the community, regardless of any industrial action short of strike action or otherwise,” it said.