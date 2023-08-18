Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GFSA Annual Junior angling competition

By Stephen Ignacio
18th August 2023

The Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers (GFSA) held their annual junior angling competition once again at the new small boats marina on Saturday August 12. The children were divided into two age groups 10 and under and over 11. “It was great fun to see the children together with their parents and guardians having a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

Govt files plans for Europa Point accommodation block that could house ‘key workers and homeless’

Mon 14th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Pre Season starts for Futsal refs with seminar

18th August 2023

Sports
A wide variety of skills provided

18th August 2023

Sports
Early exit for Lincoln Red Imps from ECL

17th August 2023

Sports
Netball's Under 21s heading for first competition in October

17th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023