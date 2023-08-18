GFSA Annual Junior angling competition
The Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers (GFSA) held their annual junior angling competition once again at the new small boats marina on Saturday August 12. The children were divided into two age groups 10 and under and over 11. “It was great fun to see the children together with their parents and guardians having a...
