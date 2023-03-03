GFSB Women In Enterprise to launch new programme next week

The GFSB Women In Enterprise is set to launch a Lean in Program/Peer Support Groups on International Women’s Day, March 8, at a breakfast event at the Garrison Library.

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme is ‘Embrace Equity’.

In exploring this theme, the GFSB Women In Enterprise team said people are encouraged to imagine a gender equal world; a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; where difference is valued and celebrated.

“Together we can forge gender equality and collectively we can #EmbraceEquity’,” a statement from the GFSB WIE said.

“As a business network the GFSB Women In Enterprise recognises that more and more we are working in a digital and technological world.”

“The United Nations 2023 IWD Theme is focusing on: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.”

“The UN recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.”

“Additionally, this theme aims to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.”

This year the GFSB Women In Enterprise (WIE) is hosting an International Women’s Day Breakfast with the support of Trusted Novus Bank, which will be opened by Samantha Sacramento the Minister for Justice, Equality and Public Standards and Regulations.

The event will launch the Lean In program/Peer Support Groups in Gibraltar creating space for peer mentorship, camaraderie and support, providing its members with the resources needed to navigate bias, grow leadership skills and lean into strengths.

It will focus on inclusion which will ensure every voice is given the opportunity to contribute to the discourse.

Action which will provide the opportunity to brainstorm and create goals for the progress of equity and gender parity in businesses, workplaces and homes.

Empowerment which will enable participants to create connections and networks for mentoring, support and personal development. Inspiration which will give every participant the opportunity to share their experiences.

“We hope to inspire each other with our stories and ideas,” said the statement.

“We hope to learn together, to value our differences, show support and empathy for those around us.”

“Join us and commit to co-creating a kinder, more tolerant business community that lifts, empowers, includes and celebrates people from diverse backgrounds and skillsets.”

“Let us work towards maintaining gender inclusive language and behaviours in our digital and in-person interactions.”

“Anyone who shares this vision and wants to add their voice to this important discussion is invited to attend this breakfast where we will actively focus on what we can each do as individuals to challenge bias, stereotypes and discrimination and work together to visualise a gender equal Gibraltar where our businesses are diverse, equitable and inclusive.”

“There is great power in coming together.”

Both GFSB members and non-members are invited to join the free event on March 8 at 9.15am for a 9.30am start at the Garrison Library.

To register attendance, email: gfsb@gfsb.gi