Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GFSB Women In Enterprise to launch new programme next week

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2023

The GFSB Women In Enterprise is set to launch a Lean in Program/Peer Support Groups on International Women’s Day, March 8, at a breakfast event at the Garrison Library.

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme is ‘Embrace Equity’.

In exploring this theme, the GFSB Women In Enterprise team said people are encouraged to imagine a gender equal world; a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive; where difference is valued and celebrated.

“Together we can forge gender equality and collectively we can #EmbraceEquity’,” a statement from the GFSB WIE said.

“As a business network the GFSB Women In Enterprise recognises that more and more we are working in a digital and technological world.”

“The United Nations 2023 IWD Theme is focusing on: ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.”

“The UN recognises and celebrates the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.”

“Additionally, this theme aims to explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.”

This year the GFSB Women In Enterprise (WIE) is hosting an International Women’s Day Breakfast with the support of Trusted Novus Bank, which will be opened by Samantha Sacramento the Minister for Justice, Equality and Public Standards and Regulations.

The event will launch the Lean In program/Peer Support Groups in Gibraltar creating space for peer mentorship, camaraderie and support, providing its members with the resources needed to navigate bias, grow leadership skills and lean into strengths.

It will focus on inclusion which will ensure every voice is given the opportunity to contribute to the discourse.

Action which will provide the opportunity to brainstorm and create goals for the progress of equity and gender parity in businesses, workplaces and homes.

Empowerment which will enable participants to create connections and networks for mentoring, support and personal development. Inspiration which will give every participant the opportunity to share their experiences.
“We hope to inspire each other with our stories and ideas,” said the statement.

“We hope to learn together, to value our differences, show support and empathy for those around us.”

“Join us and commit to co-creating a kinder, more tolerant business community that lifts, empowers, includes and celebrates people from diverse backgrounds and skillsets.”

“Let us work towards maintaining gender inclusive language and behaviours in our digital and in-person interactions.”

“Anyone who shares this vision and wants to add their voice to this important discussion is invited to attend this breakfast where we will actively focus on what we can each do as individuals to challenge bias, stereotypes and discrimination and work together to visualise a gender equal Gibraltar where our businesses are diverse, equitable and inclusive.”

“There is great power in coming together.”

Both GFSB members and non-members are invited to join the free event on March 8 at 9.15am for a 9.30am start at the Garrison Library.

To register attendance, email: gfsb@gfsb.gi

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Local News

Peninsula to begin biofuel delivery

Thu 2nd Mar, 2023

Local News

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Local News

GCS plans to open bookshop in Ince’s Hall

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Four-star reviews for Julian Felice’s ‘deliciously cynical’ The Blue Whale

3rd March 2023

Features
Royal Gibraltar Regiment in Exercise Green Barbarian

3rd March 2023

Features
Nearly 12,000 books borrowed last year, as John Mac Library marks World Book Day

2nd March 2023

Features
Alex Moreno wins Young Art competition

1st March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023