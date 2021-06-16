Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

GFSC and Gib Bankers Association issue advice after cyber fraud increase

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2021

 

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and Gibraltar Bankers Association (GBA) have warned that Gibraltar has recently been the focus of cyber fraud attempts via SMS mobile phone messages and email scams. 

In a press statement, they said these scams purport to be genuine messages from banks that request that bank clients click on the links provided and proceed to introduce their security details, username and password. 

“This enables fraudsters to access the client’s account via the online banking platform and continue to transfer funds out,” they said.

“We would like to remind the public that no financial institution sends links to clients to re-confirm their security details or any personal information.”

“These security details are provided to clients at the commencement of their relationship with a bank and should be kept secure and undisclosed at all times.”

The GFSC and GBA warned that, if anyone receives an SMS mobile phone message or email purporting to be from their bank and it asks to confirm their security details or any personal information, “do not reply or click on any links.”

“If any links are clicked in error do not provide your security details or any personal information.”

“Please contact your bank immediately and report the incident – your bank will go through its security processes with you to verify who you are and you can then discuss the contents of the message received.”

“If you click on a link in error, report it immediately so that your bank can take appropriate steps to ensure your accounts are safe.”

“Additionally, please report the incident to the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

“Together we can continue to combat the threat of scams aiming to achieve illicit financial gain.”

