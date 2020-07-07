Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Jul, 2020

GFSC issues DLT licence to Currency.com

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2020

Currency.com, the regulated crypto assets platform, has received a new distributed ledger technology licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

The licence allows the company to use distributed ledger technology for storing or transmitting value belonging to others in connection with the provision of dealer and custody services.

Currency.com is also regulated in Belarus under the country’s best-in-class legislation for cryptocurrencies, ICOs and smart contracts.

“Our operations in Gibraltar are part of our commitment to expanding across the globe, offering a blockchain-backed, highly regulated and secure service designed to give customers the flexibility they’ve been looking for,” said Jonathan Squires, Currency.com’s CEO.

“The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is composed of sharp-minded, informed individuals, who are at the forefront of regulating complicated emerging industries.”

“Gibraltar has been working on financial regulation in this area for many years and has a strict application process for crypto companies.”

“Our Gibraltar licence is an important endorsement for the platform and further confirms our adherence to the most stringent standards, providing the highest level of safety and security for our traders.”

