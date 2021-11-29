Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GGA Elite Junior group success in UK

By Guest Contributor
29th November 2021

Despite having to face many challenges due to the on going Covid-19 Pandemic, the GGA have continued their rigorous training regime to the best of their capability and after two years the Elite Junior Group travelled to UK and competed in the British Gymnastics Open Junior Group Championships.

Nyah Galia, Thea Cawthorn, Lauren Garcia, Kylie Gaivizo and Chanel Trinidad were all set to go and excited to be able to finally showcase the routines they had been training hard for such a long time. They started the competition in competing with the Rope Apparatus with a fun and lively Rio music performance and won 2nd place. They then competed in the Ball Category, which had a very high difficulty level, in which it certainly captivated the audience and judges as they scored their highest score to date, and another 2nd place.
Head Coach Sally Holmes says that she was extremely proud of the way these young team members have very maturely handled the current pandemic situation we are all living, and is ecstatic of the results achieved in this competition. -GRGA Media

The GGA will now start to work on new routines for the new season ahead.

