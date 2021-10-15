GGA Succeeded in U.K.

The GGA have continued their rigorous training regime these past months, in preparation for the final competition of the year, which took place this weekend in Stoke-On-Trent.

In the group competition on Sunday, Gibraltar Espoir group competed in the Elite Espoir Open Category. They had to do two routines, one Freehand and one with Apparatus, in this case ball.

The Gib Stars (Sienna Zarb, Faith Guilliano, Izzie Hillman, Alyse Lombard-Leiria, Jasmine Vaughan) performed an extraordinary and best to date Freehand Routine which they won gold, and they also delivered a Ball Routine placing 2nd leading to their combined score giving them 1st place overall.

On the Sunday Mie Alvarez competed in the Individual Open Senior Section. Mie was up against the Top Competitors and her stunning Ball routine placed her 10th and her elegant and touching Ribbon routine placed her 9th. Mie will continue to now train as an individual for qualification for Commonwealth Games 2022.

The junior group will compete in November for their Open competition and Mie will continue competing to qualify.

Head Coach Sally Holmes commented “that she is very proud of all Gymnasts, it has been a very busy and exhausting year for all especially with covid. However, the improvement made from the Gymnasts has been duly observed and thus were congratulated by Coaches and Judges of British Gymnastics.”

