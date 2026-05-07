GHA administers first dose of new injectable cancer treatment

The Gibraltar Health Authority has begun using the subcutaneous form of Pembrolizumab for the treatment of some cancers, with the first dose administered at St Bernard’s Hospital last week.

Pembrolizumab, also known by the brand name Keytruda, is an immunotherapy treatment used in the treatment of a number of cancers.

The treatment has traditionally been administered intravenously, requiring patients to spend longer periods receiving treatment through a drip.

The newer subcutaneous form is administered by injection and is expected to reduce the time patients spend receiving treatment.

According to the Gibraltar Government, the change will provide a more convenient experience for patients while also allowing more efficient use of clinical time and treatment capacity.

“This is a positive development for cancer care in Gibraltar and another example of how the GHA is adopting innovations that improve the patient experience,” GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said.

“Subcutaneous Pembrolizumab allows eligible patients to receive their treatment more quickly and comfortably, while also helping our clinical teams make better use of treatment capacity.”

“I am grateful to our oncology, pharmacy and nursing teams for their work in introducing this treatment safely and effectively for patients in Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added that she is very pleased that the GHA has already begun using the subcutaneous form of Pembrolizumab for the treatment of some cancers, with the first dose administered last week.

“This is exactly the kind of patient-centred improvement we want to see across our health service,” she said.

“For patients undergoing cancer treatment, reducing the time they need to spend in hospital is not a small thing.”

“It means less disruption, less time in a treatment chair and more time at home with their families and loved ones.”

“I want to thank everyone involved at the GHA for their work in making this treatment available locally.”