GHA advises public to arrange measles vaccination

The Gibraltar Health Authority is encouraging members of the public who have not previously received a measles-containing vaccine to contact the Primary Care Centre to arrange vaccination.

The advice comes in response to the ongoing global measles outbreak, which has affected countries including the UK, Spain and Morocco.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “Measles can result in a severe illness but is preventable through vaccination. I would strongly advise anyone, whatever your age, if you have not had a measles-containing vaccine, to contact the PCC where the GHA can offer you a Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine.”

“However, if you are confident that you have had measles previously, this means you don’t need the vaccine.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “We are publicly encouraging the population to take a single dose of the measles vaccine as a precautionary measure if they have not had it before.”

“The Primary Care Centre is ready to manage demand and administer the vaccine.”

Further information is available on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/childrens-health/childhood-conditions/measles/