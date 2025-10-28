GHA anti-tobacco campaign encourages smokers to quit

The Gibraltar Health Authority, in partnership with Public Health Gibraltar, has launched a campaign to encourage smokers to stop smoking, highlighting the immediate and long-term health benefits of quitting.

The initiative is part of a wider effort by the GHA to reduce tobacco use under the message: “If you give up smoking today you will very quickly notice benefits to your personal health.”

According to the GHA, within 48 hours of quitting, carbon monoxide levels in the body drop, blood pressure begins to regulate, and lung function starts to improve. Long-term benefits include a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, and an overall improvement in quality of life.

The GHA has made several resources available to support individuals who want to quit, including podcasts, educational materials and access to community support groups.

The campaign also provides free one-to-one support through the GHA Smoking Cessation Service, nicotine replacement therapy and quitting aids, educational materials on healthy habits and relapse prevention and success stories and motivational content shared on social media.

Individuals interested in joining the programme can register by contacting the GHA Smoking Cessation Service or visiting the GHA website. The campaign also encourages ongoing engagement through regular updates and motivational support on official GHA social media channels.

The GHA notes that those who stop smoking for 28 days are five times more likely to quit permanently, according to available public health advice.

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: “This is not just about giving up smoking – it’s about taking back control of your health and setting a positive example for your loved ones.”

“We’re encouraging every smoker in Gibraltar to take this challenge and discover the life-changing benefits of quitting: you are more likely to quit for good if you have the correct support.”

“If you want to stop smoking contact the smoking cessation clinic on 20052241 or speak to your GP about getting referral.”

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “The smoking cessation clinic successfully brings together a combination of different strategies and a multidisciplinary care approach which is yielding good results.”

“Active engagement with the community is vital and our Mobile Health Unit has proved invaluable in this respect.”

“The results are encouraging as an increasing number of smokers who have been able to quit their habit, are now bringing friends and relatives to the clinic.

“Stop smoking now for a healthier life and future, and engage with the Smoking Cessation Clinic, we are here to help. That is the message we are putting across.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “This campaign is about giving people the encouragement and support they need to make one of the most important decisions for their health, to stop smoking.”

“Quitting is not easy, but it is possible, and the benefits begin almost immediately.”

“We want to help every person in Gibraltar who decides to take that step. The Smoking Cessation Service offers practical tools, personalised support and the reassurance that you are not alone on this journey.”