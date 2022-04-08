Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Apr, 2022

Local News

GHA appoints interim Chief Pharmacist

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2022

The GHA appoints Ed Freestone to the role of interim Chief Pharmacist, where he will review the GHA’s pharmacy services in line with the wider Reset, Restart, Recover strategy to ensure the best value for money for the taxpayer.

“Mr Freestone brings a wealth of experience from a career at the cutting edge of medicine, including a 25 years as the Chief Pharmacist of Guernsey,” said a statement from the GHA.

He “will be building on his work carried out in 2021 for the GHA, during which he identified a number of key areas for action to deliver reductions in prescribing costs which would release resources to be invested in future care delivery programs and services.”

The Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome a professional of Ed’s high calibre to the GHA. I’m confident that his professional advice will ensure that the people of Gibraltar receive the appropriate treatment that provides the best value for money for the taxpayer. I look forward to working closely with Ed on this exciting project.’

The Minister for Health, Albert Isola welcomed Mr Freestone to his new role.

