GHA detects increase in Covid cases among hospital patients

The GHA said it had detected an increase in Covid cases among hospitalised patients, although it reassured the public that “this is not causing serious illness”.

Even so, the GHA reminded people not to visit relatives in hospital or elderly care if the have Covid symptoms including coughing or high temperature.

The Director of Public Health is working closely with the affected hospital wards to ensure that robust infection control practices are in place and for eligible patients to be assessed for anti-viral treatment.

The GHA said it was committed to keeping hospital wards open to visitors and to continue protecting both the most vulnerable patients in hospital and in the community from the serious consequences of Covid infection.

Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, said: “As foreseen we are going to continue to see waves of Covid infections happening throughout the year.”

“It is really important that members of the public do not come and visit their loved ones at St Bernard’s Hospital or any GHA Elderly Residential Facilities if they have any symptoms, and so help us to continue protecting our most vulnerable patients who may experience serious consequences from this infection especially those whose immune systems is weak.”

“We are kindly requesting the public’s support in order to enable us to protect our patients and residents.”

“For information, please be informed that currently the GHA is only testing patients with symptoms and thankfully for the majority the symptoms are fortunately mild.”

“We also need to mention that looking at the future, we do anticipate that we will be offering a Covid vaccine booster program this autumn, which I encourage the community to also support so we can continue protecting those vulnerable to the serious consequences of this infection.”

“I will be constantly reviewing this situation with the aim of managing this current increase of Covid cases.”