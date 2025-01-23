GHA explores ways to reduce bill for legal fees in medical negligence cases
The GHA is recruiting a senior Government lawyer as a part of a strategy to reduce legal fees paid for medical negligence claims that amounted to just over £4.6m since 2016. Gemma Arias-Vasquez said an advert had already gone out for the post as she responded to questions in Parliament from GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus,...
