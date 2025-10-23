Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

GHA honours staff achievements at 2025 awards ceremony

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) held its 2025 Staff Awards ceremony at the Mayor’s Parlour yesterday evening, recognising the professional dedication and contributions of employees across the organisation.

A total of 20 awards were presented across various categories, acknowledging both clinical and non-clinical teams and individuals. The awards highlighted strategic improvements, teamwork, and initiatives that have enhanced patient safety and care.

A key moment of the evening was the presentation of the Leadership Award to Dr Roger Moore by the GHA Director General, in recognition of his role in establishing the Keith Bautista Catheterisation Lab at St Bernard’s Hospital. Dr Moore was commended for introducing minimally invasive procedures that have improved clinical outcomes and reduced recovery times.

Additional awards were presented by the Medical Director, the Director of Nursing and Ambulance Service, and other senior leaders, including special staff awards for excellence and innovation.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “This event was held to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our dedicated staff and partner agencies.”

“It gives me an enormous sense of pride to see the great response from our employees to an award that seeks to recognise excellence, innovation and commitment by individuals and teams across the organisation.”

“It was a great event rewarding all those who have played a key role in the delivery of the highest standards of health care to our patients and the community at large.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “It was a real pleasure to join the GHA at the Mayor’s Parlour to celebrate this year’s Staff Awards.”

“Every single member of our GHA plays a part in delivering the GHA we all use. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them for the dedication and professionalism they bring to their work.”

“They are the reason Gibraltar continues to receive the high standard of healthcare that our community depends on and deserves. Thank you.”

Award recipients:
• Director General Award – Mr Joel Britto
• Medical Director Award – Dr Albrecht Kussner
• Director of Nursing and Ambulance Service Award – Ms Gizelle Tosso
• Director of Finance Award – Ms Gail Munoz
• Director of Workforce Award – Mr Darrien Ramos
• Director of Public Health Award – Infection Control Team
• Director of Elderly Care Award – Ms Mari Carmen Chini
• Director of Mental Health Award – Ms Michaela Milward
• Unit General Manager’s Award – Ms Zuleika Escalona
• Allied Health Professional Award – Ms Judith Wood
Special Staff Awards for Excellence:
• Mrs Naisha Desoisa
• Executive Admin Office
• Ms Trudy Rios
Transformation Project of the Year Award:
• Minor Injuries Unit – Winner
• Frailty Pilot Scheme – Highly Commended
Leadership Award:
• Dr Roger Moore
Strategic Change Award:
• Cervical Screening Initiative – Winner
• GHA IT Team – Highly Commended
Partnership Award:
• St John – Winner
• Philips – Highly Commended

