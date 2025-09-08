GHA launches dementia awareness survey

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has launched a new survey to explore public attitudes, knowledge and experiences around dementia, marking Dementia Awareness Month in September. Members of the public are invited to take part.

The survey aims to collect insights on general perspectives, prevention, risk reduction and healthy lifestyle choices. The findings will help the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar identify gaps in awareness and strengthen support for people living with dementia, their families and carers.

Dementia Coordinator Karen Truman said this was the first awareness survey, developed in collaboration with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society and Public Health Gibraltar, to gather baseline information.

The survey is open to everyone, takes only a few minutes to complete, and will remain available until October 1. It can be accessed online at https://forms.office.com/e/idEM0Ga0E5 or via QR codes displayed on posters.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We encourage everyone, whether personally affected by dementia or not, to take part and help create a better understanding of how dementia impacts lives across the community.”

“A correct understanding of this disease will assist all stakeholders in the health sector in ensuring that we provide the best and most dignified care possible for our patients and their relatives.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “Dementia affects not only the individual diagnosed, but also the families, friends and carers who surround them. This survey will deepen our collective understanding of how the disease is perceived throughout Gibraltar.”

“By listening to the lived experiences of our people, we can design more effective support services and awareness initiatives under the framework of our National Dementia Strategy. I encourage everyone to participate and help shape a more compassionate and informed Gibraltar.”