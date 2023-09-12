Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA launches DUMP Campaign for safe medicines disposal

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

The GHA are launching a second campaign calling on the public to dispose of unused medicines properly.

This follows the successful DUMP Campaign in October 2022 when 267kg of medicines valued at £40,000.00 were collected.

DUMP is a free collection service for the disposal of medicines which will be available in all community pharmacies, the Primary Care Centre and St Bernard’s Hospital from September 12 to 25.
Members of the public are urged to take their unused and unwanted medicines to these locations to be disposed of correctly.

It is important that medicines are disposed of correctly. In addition to the cost to the GHA of unused medicines, disposing of medicines in the rubbish bin means that children or pets could access them. Flushing medicine down the sink or toilet will result in medicine residues entering our environment, thus this needs to be avoided.

The Chief Pharmacist, Melanie Gordon, said: “I strongly urge people to take this opportunity to get rid of out of date or unused medicines as these can pose a hazard at home especially to children and vulnerable adults.”

“Please check all the dates on the medicine packages and remove anything that is expired by disposing of them in the special green bins located in all our community pharmacies, St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre.”

GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: “I encourage people to get involved in this year’s DUMP campaign. Whilst we are looking to dispose of medicines safely, we are also looking to assess and understand any trends in respect of waste.”

“This will enable us to continue to look at how we can improve efficiency and reduce waste in the interests of the taxpayer.”

Most Read

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Local News

Morocco earthquake kills over 1000 people

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

CM and UK MPs underline self-determination message and commitment to treaty in first National Day rally since Covid

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Local News

Foreign Secretary on private visit to Gibraltar

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘It was crazy and chaotic’

Sat 9th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD set to attend UK PAC Network Event in Westminster

12th September 2023

Local News
Man fined for illegally entering Gibraltar

12th September 2023

Local News
Domestic Abuse Strategy launched

12th September 2023

Local News
Gibraltar and Goole Twinning marked with MP’s Visit to City Hall

12th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023