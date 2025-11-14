GHA marks World Diabetes Day with staff training and education initiatives

The Gibraltar Health Authority is observed World Diabetes Day as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the disease within the community.

The occasion coincides with the delivery of the DESMOND (Diabetes Education and Self-Management for Ongoing and Newly Diagnosed) training programme for staff. DESMOND is a structured education programme designed to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their condition through improved understanding of the disease, healthy eating, physical activity, medication, and emotional wellbeing.

The programme aims to empower individuals to make informed lifestyle choices, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of complications through long-term self-management.

Acting GHA Director General Lysandra Debono said: “We aim to offer these courses once per month for newly diagnosed type 2’s and those already living with the condition. We are gratefulto Diabetes Gibraltar for collaborating with us to offer some course experience to our new educators, and also grateful to our newly recruited Diabetic Specialist Nurse for leading the project.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I am genuinely pleased that we now have two Diabetes Specialist Nurses supporting this service. Their expertise will make a real difference for patients, particularly as we expand structured education like DESMOND and promote early intervention and self-management. Today’s World Diabetes Day activities highlight the importance of equipping people with the knowledge and support they need to live healthier, more confident lives.”