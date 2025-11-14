Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA marks World Diabetes Day with staff training and education initiatives

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority is observed World Diabetes Day as part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the disease within the community.

The occasion coincides with the delivery of the DESMOND (Diabetes Education and Self-Management for Ongoing and Newly Diagnosed) training programme for staff. DESMOND is a structured education programme designed to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their condition through improved understanding of the disease, healthy eating, physical activity, medication, and emotional wellbeing.

The programme aims to empower individuals to make informed lifestyle choices, improve blood sugar control, and reduce the risk of complications through long-term self-management.

Acting GHA Director General Lysandra Debono said: “We aim to offer these courses once per month for newly diagnosed type 2’s and those already living with the condition. We are gratefulto Diabetes Gibraltar for collaborating with us to offer some course experience to our new educators, and also grateful to our newly recruited Diabetic Specialist Nurse for leading the project.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “I am genuinely pleased that we now have two Diabetes Specialist Nurses supporting this service. Their expertise will make a real difference for patients, particularly as we expand structured education like DESMOND and promote early intervention and self-management. Today’s World Diabetes Day activities highlight the importance of equipping people with the knowledge and support they need to live healthier, more confident lives.”

Most Read

Features

Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Azopardi warns of ‘unchecked power’ and brands audit motion ‘a constitutional outrage’

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

DPC approves St Andrew’s Church project

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt introduces new critical illness policy for public servants

14th November 2025

Local News
Govt details McGrail Inquiry report delivery process

14th November 2025

Local News
Azopardi warns of ‘unchecked power’ and brands audit motion ‘a constitutional outrage’

13th November 2025

Local News
DPC approves St Andrew’s Church project

13th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025