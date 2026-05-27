GSD calls for clarity on ‘rushed’ school calendar changes 

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar government to explain recent changes to the school calendar, saying families have been given very little time to adjust and warning the move could bring extra cost and disruption.

In a statement, the Opposition said the changes meant schools would in practice finish two weeks earlier than previously scheduled, adding that there had been insufficient consultation with parents on changes taking effect this term.

The GSD also questioned the educational basis for the decision, saying it was unclear why the changes would result not only in the end of summer hours this academic year, but also a further mid-term break in the third term and a shorter overall school year.

It said parents would want reassurance there will be no adverse educational effect from the changes.

“After weeks of uncertainty the Government announced on Friday afternoon that schools in Gibraltar would be adjusting their academic calendars, resulting in the scrapping of half days/summer hours due at the end of this current academic year,” said Edwin Reyes, the shadow education minister.

“Consequently schools will finish the academic year two weeks earlier than the originally announced termination on 10th July.”

“The changes to the academic calendar have been received with mixed reactions by parents and pupils.”

“What is, however, a common denominator in respect of complaints is the rather short notice given to those families who have to make crucial alternative arrangements for their children’s care on the extra non-school days which lie ahead.”

“In making the announcement of the changes to schools’ calendars there has been no explanation offered by Government of the reasons why this has come about in what is perceived to be a rushed manner.”

The Chronicle asked the Government last week for details on the rationale for the changes but has yet to receive a reply.