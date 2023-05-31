Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st May, 2023

GHA marks World Multiple Sclerosis Day

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2023

The GHA on Tuesday flew the MS flag outside St Bernard’s Hospital to raise awareness and express support for those affected by multiple sclerosis.

“World Multiple Sclerosis Day is officially marked annually on May 30,” the GHA said.

“It is a global healthcare event celebrated every year intending to recognise the economic, social and cultural impact brought by multiple sclerosis disease and subsequently work on the acceptance, support and inclusion of patients suffering from this ailment.”

“Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease which can potentially disable the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord).”

“Myelin sheath is the fat covering around the nerve fibres which helps in the quick and efficient transmission of electrical impulses along the nerve cells.”

“In Multiple Sclerosis the myelin sheath gets disrupted by the attacks of the body’s immune system causing communicative issues between the brain and the body.”

