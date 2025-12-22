GHA Mobile Health Unit delivers one third of flu vaccines in seasonal campaign

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Mobile Health Unit administered around a third of the 3,834 flu vaccines given in the recent seasonal campaign, playing what the GHA described as a key role in protecting the community against influenza.

As well as vaccinations, the unit carried out a series of wellbeing checks across Gibraltar, in line with its aim of taking essential healthcare services directly into the community.

The GHA said this proactive approach had improved access to healthcare while strengthening protection against seasonal flu. It added that the number of flu vaccines administered by mid-December had already exceeded the total delivered during the 2024/25 flu vaccination campaign, and reminded residents it was not too late to receive a flu jab.

Acting GHA Director General, Lysandra Debono, said: “The GHA’s initiative to establish the Mobile Health Unit has proven to be a tremendous success.”

“The feedback received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. I would like to congratulate the team on their exemplary work, particularly their vital role in safeguarding the community by administering such a high number of flu vaccines.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the other GHA staff involved in promoting and administering seasonal flu vaccines this winter.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, highlighted the visibility of the Mobile Health Unit across the Rock.

“I visit the Mobile Health Unit regularly and I see first-hand the difference this team makes on the ground.”

“By taking healthcare directly into our estates and around Gibraltar, they are protecting people from seasonal flu and making services easier to access, particularly for those who may struggle to attend our traditional clinics at the PCC. My thanks to the entire team behind our MHU.”