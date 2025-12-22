Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA Mobile Health Unit delivers one third of flu vaccines in seasonal campaign

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Mobile Health Unit administered around a third of the 3,834 flu vaccines given in the recent seasonal campaign, playing what the GHA described as a key role in protecting the community against influenza.

As well as vaccinations, the unit carried out a series of wellbeing checks across Gibraltar, in line with its aim of taking essential healthcare services directly into the community.

The GHA said this proactive approach had improved access to healthcare while strengthening protection against seasonal flu. It added that the number of flu vaccines administered by mid-December had already exceeded the total delivered during the 2024/25 flu vaccination campaign, and reminded residents it was not too late to receive a flu jab.

Acting GHA Director General, Lysandra Debono, said: “The GHA’s initiative to establish the Mobile Health Unit has proven to be a tremendous success.”

“The feedback received from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. I would like to congratulate the team on their exemplary work, particularly their vital role in safeguarding the community by administering such a high number of flu vaccines.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the other GHA staff involved in promoting and administering seasonal flu vaccines this winter.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, highlighted the visibility of the Mobile Health Unit across the Rock.

“I visit the Mobile Health Unit regularly and I see first-hand the difference this team makes on the ground.”

“By taking healthcare directly into our estates and around Gibraltar, they are protecting people from seasonal flu and making services easier to access, particularly for those who may struggle to attend our traditional clinics at the PCC. My thanks to the entire team behind our MHU.”

Most Read

Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Your Correspondent: Tell me who you walk with…

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Local News

25-year plan sets out goals for developing ‘green economy’ 

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lifeguards complete initial training ahead of 2026 summer season

22nd December 2025

Local News
Certificates presented to award winning students

22nd December 2025

Local News
24-hour Christmas taxi service to operate over festive period

22nd December 2025

Local News
RAF Gibraltar spreads Christmas cheer to veterans

22nd December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025