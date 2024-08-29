GHA plans to ‘slowly but surely shift away’ from locums
The GHA is planning to reduce its spending on locum cover by half to £3m next year and instead recruit fixed-term clinicians to fill any gaps, Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez has confirmed. There are currently 84 locums employed by the GHA, which comprises of 11.7% of all clinicians. For Mrs Arias-Vasquez, the idea to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here