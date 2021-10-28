Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GHA promotes Breast Awareness with a stand at the Piazza

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s breast care team recently set up an awareness stand at the Piazza, registering women for breast screening.

The aim of the stand was to create awareness on potential breast cancer symptoms encouraging the general public to attend their GP appointments should they find any concerning changes.

The stall also aimed to encourage women over the age of 40 to attend their routine mammography screening when invited for an appointment.

In order to facilitate access to breast screening, the team registered women who had not received an invitation for breast screening and wanted to attend or those who had missed appointments.

Women who registered for a screening mammogram on the day will be contacted with an appointment in the next few weeks.

At the awareness stand were GHA Consultant Surgeon and Breast Cancer Lead, Miss Christina Macano, GHA Consultant Radiologist and Breast Screening Lead Dr Marcela Zagurova, Breast care nurses Mrs Pamella Estella and Mrs Christine Gill, GHA Mammographer Natalia Pilcher, Radiology Service Manager Monica Mir-Dyer and GHA Health Promotion Practitioner Emily Lopez. The team were also supported by Ernest Caetano and Lizanne Hammond from Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.

The GHA said it was a very successful morning with hundreds of leaflets distributed and concerns raised by the general public were addressed by the range of GHA professionals present.

“I would like to thank the GHA Breast team for organising such an important awareness stand and for such a wide range of GHA professionals involved in breast cancer services to make themselves available to the public as this gave them the opportunity to talk to the team either about their experiences and concerns or to learn about being breast aware,” the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“This forms part of the ongoing efforts to encourage young people to check their breasts regularly as symptoms can occur at any age. I would like to thank the GHA breast team for this initiative and their unprecedented engagement with the public on Saturday and during the course of October as breast awareness month and I also wish to thank the Breast Cancer Support Group for their continuous support to the GHA.”

Most Read

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local News

Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Billy back home in Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Investiture ceremony for St John

28th October 2021

Features
Mayor visits Calpe House in London

28th October 2021

Features
Children create spooky crafts for Halloween

27th October 2021

Features
Local author launches ‘Whispers from the Universe’ book

26th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021