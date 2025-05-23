Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Local News

GHA to review dispute resolution procedure after Unite raises concerns

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

The GHA will carry out a comprehensive review of its dispute resolution procedures including the grievance process after Unite the Union raised concerns earlier this week.

The review will consider processes for both collective and individual procedures and will involve Unite to ensure “to ensure shared understanding of current policies and practices”.

The GHA will also conduct a review into the handling of a grievance affecting the Critical Care Unit to assess whether due process was properly followed.

The CCU complaint had been highlighted by Unite as it raised concerns about transparency and what it said was a failure by the GHA to follow established processes.

The union said a growing number of its members were discouraged from raising concerns because they felt grievances were being ignored or not progressed.

Responding to Unite, the GHA said it remained committed to “open and constructive dialogue” with Unite and welcomed ongoing collaboration to strengthen workplace practices and reinforce trust in the grievance process.

“As part of its ongoing commitment, the GHA will introduce a dedicated Industrial Relations Officer to act as a point of contact for union engagement and to support the collaborative resolution of issues,” the GHA said.

“Referring to a case raised by Unite regarding the Critical Care Unit, the GHA is satisfied that due process was followed and that procedures were consistent with established policy and agreed frameworks.”

It said the reviews would be conducted “to reinforce transparency and partnership”.

The GHA said it recognised the importance of maintaining employee confidence in internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

In response to earlier concerns, it said it had already implemented steps to improve clarity, consistency and fairness in the process.

One such measure has been the appointment of the Government’s Director of Personnel and Development to oversee the GHA workforce, with a mandate to strengthen grievance procedures and support staff welfare.

