GHA unveils robotic surgery system to sponsors

Gibraltar’s new robotic-assisted surgery programme was formally presented on February 11 to the corporate and individual sponsors who provided financial support towards part-funding the project.

The event was held at St Bernard’s Hospital in the Kusuma Robotic Surgery Suite, where guests were given a demonstration of the technology and an overview of its clinical applications.

The fundraising initiative to contribute towards the acquisition of the equipment was coordinated by Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, a partner and part sponsor of the programme. The organisation approached corporate sponsors and private donors, whose contributions enabled the funding target to be reached.

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar expressed its sincere appreciation to all sponsors and described the project as “an important milestone in the development of surgical capability within the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

The demonstration was attended by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Acting Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Lysandra Debono, and members of the GHA surgical teams.

Ms Debono said: “This advanced technology represents a significant step forward for our clinical and surgical teams in achieving the highest standards of clinical practice.

“It is an ambitious programme that enables the delivery of modern, high-quality medical care and provides access to advanced treatment options that were previously unavailable in Gibraltar.”

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “We were delighted to welcome the generous sponsors who have helped make this project a reality, and to provide them with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of their contribution on the healthcare services delivered by the GHA.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Kusuma Trust, Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, and all individual sponsors who have partnered with us in bringing this state-of-the-art technology to Gibraltar for the benefit of so many of our patients.”

The evening concluded with a reception at the offices of the Peter J Isola Foundation in Portland House, one of the sponsors supporting the project.

The robotic system has already been used in general surgery and will be progressively expanded to support more complex procedures in urology, colorectal, upper gastrointestinal and gynaecology specialties.