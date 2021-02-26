Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA urges Supreme Court to quash tribunal judgement in bullying case

By Brian Reyes
25th February 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority on Thursday told the Supreme Court it should quash an employment tribunal judgement which, in its factual findings, concluded that the then Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, bullied a hospital pathologist. In submissions to the court, Nick Cruz, the lawyer for the GHA, said the employment tribunal had erred in its...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Body recovered inside harbour

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Parliament pays tribute to Hubert Corby

26th February 2021

Local News
Parliament gives effect to tax treaty with Spain after tense exchanges in marathon session

26th February 2021

Local News
Parliament passes tougher regulations on fuel storage after police crackdown

25th February 2021

Sports
Boxing promoters still to decide on venue

25th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021