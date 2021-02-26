GHA urges Supreme Court to quash tribunal judgement in bullying case
The Gibraltar Health Authority on Thursday told the Supreme Court it should quash an employment tribunal judgement which, in its factual findings, concluded that the then Medical Director, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, bullied a hospital pathologist. In submissions to the court, Nick Cruz, the lawyer for the GHA, said the employment tribunal had erred in its...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here