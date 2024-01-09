GHA video explains procedures for ‘assistance, feedback and complaints’

The GHA has published an information video explaining the procedures available with the hospital for assistance, feedback and complaints, adding it was important the public understood how the system worked.

Patients are encouraged to first raise any concerns regarding appointments and referrals with the Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS), whose dedicated staff serve as a bridge between patients and the GHA.

“PALS has a clear mission to foster open lines of communication, collaborate with healthcare staff and investigate concerns,” the GHA said.

“PALS are able to offer advice and support, and can escalate any issue to a more formal complaint procedure if necessary.”

Their office is located on the ground floor of St Bernard’s Hospital or can be contacted by email to patientadvice@gha.gi or by phone 200 72266 ext 2790 or 2791.

The Complaints Office will hear and investigate all complaints made against the GHA impartially and in a timely manner.

If a complaint cannot be resolved via PALS, people are urged to arrange an appointment with the Complaints Office using the email complaints@gha.gi

The GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “I cannot emphasise enough how professional and how dedicated our PALS service is and how it’s there to support you, everybody who accesses the services in the GHA.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Gemma Arias-Vasquez, added: “We’ve streamlined the process so that it’s simpler for you to be heard.”

“PALS is the first port of call for issues related to appointments or referrals, whilst the formal complaints procedure has been taken out of St Bernard’s Hospital and brought into the Ministry to allow patients to raise concerns directly with the Ministry if necessary.”