GHS celebrates coronation and anniversary at May Spring Flower Show

Prizes were awarded at this year’s Gibraltar Horticultural Society Spring Flower Show, in an extra special event marking the coronation of King Charles III and the Society’s 70th show.

This was the 70th Spring Flower Show since the Horticultural Society was established in 1953 by the then Governor’s wife, Lady Marian MacMillan.

The show held at the John Mackintosh Hall earlier this month saw prizes awarded in various categories.

The competition was divided into different categories included Category A Pot plants and other plants, Category B Cut Flower and Category C Flower Arrangements, this year we also included a special Category D Coronation theme to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Category E was Gibraltar in Bloom, and included balconies, windowsills, courtyards, patios and all manner of public spaces. This category was judged in situ.

The Youth section and coronation theme was judged by the Governor , Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the rest of the exhibits were judged by Mrs Finola Proctor, who is a qualified National Association of Flower Arrangers Society adjudicator.

In the adult section, Annabelle Mor-Codali was awarded the top prize in the Spring Flower show for the second year running and took home the Saccone and Speed Cup.

She also took The Biwin Cup for the most points in the Flower Arranging category for her creative designs and originality.

The Cut flowers category was also was highly contested with a beautiful array of roses and other cut flowers

The Prince Ataulfo Cup for the most meritorious exhibit grown by a competitor in Groups A & B was also taken by Annabelle Mor-Codali.

The most meritorious award in the flower arrangement category was won by Hanny Tobelem who exhibited under the Coronation Theme and showed a lovely creative design, and for his efforts he took home The Prince Ataulfo Cup.

Category D was won by Ann Balestrino who obtained 1st prize and won the £50 prize money for her beautiful wild-flower crown. The 2nd prize was given to Emily Borg and 3rd prize was given to Annabelle Mor-Codali.

The overall Category E winner was Bishop Fitzgerald School with their school garden, flourishing due to the tremendous work done by teachers and pupils under Monica Golt.

Mrs Neha Rupani won her first prize with a beautiful group of cactus and succulents arranged in a very decorative tray.

Daniella and Nicole Tilbury won the garden and Patio section, with Suzanne Gache taking the Balcony prize.

The Youth Section included many categories, both individual and as a school/collective, with a special category introduced in decorating a crown with any materials the children wished to use.

This section had the largest number of entries, with ten children taking part, and the prize went to Alma Belle Baharah with her colourful crown.

Bishop Fitzgerald School won the school challenge shield, on the ‘Grow your own ‘ theme, led by Monica Golt, with the help of the other teachers and pupils.

The second prize for the ‘Grow your own’ went to St Paul’s School and Loreto Convent jointly.

The scarecrow competition was won by St Joseph’s Lower School for their attractive orange wig scarecrow, followed by St Paul’s School, led by Monica Piri, and St Martin’s School, led by Justin Gafan, joint second.

There were 120 entries into the poster competition, something that was reintroduced this year.

Judge Belinda Origo chose Yessenia Romero Pincho’s work as the best, winning £100 for St Anne’s gardening club and a miniature gardening kit of edible flowers.

Several children were Highly Commended because of the high quality of the posters.

The Horticultural Society has registered a trend as more and more flower arrangements are exhibited year on year.

One sub-category, Green and White, saw an unprecedented 16 entries.

At the prize-giving ceremonies, Belinda Origo gave the prizes to the Children and Poster category entrants while, at the Adults’ ceremony, Joely Ann Joaquin and Angela Traverso, Mrs Gibraltar 2022 and Mrs Universe Classic 2023 respectively, handed out the awards.

For more information on all the GHS activities, visit their website www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com