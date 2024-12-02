GHT’s strategic plan seeks to preserve and celebrate Rock’s ‘unique legacy by all, for all’

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust's recently launched Strategic Plan 2025-2028 aims to preserve and celebrate Gibraltar's heritage by fostering collaboration among citizens, government, institutions and businesses.

The plan outlines five core objectives: promoting heritage education, protecting heritage sites, fostering collaboration for sustainable development, building a flexible and agile organisation, and ensuring sustainability through diversified funding.

Key initiatives include creating a Community Heritage Forum to encourage dialogue and cooperation.

The plans also states that the creation of the post of a Community Engagement Officer is essential to this effort.

The role would see the introduction of a bespoke Gibraltar heritage programme for schools and the general public.

This would include the development of resources, partnerships with local and international educational institutions, and the promotion of heritage through various platforms including social media, podcasts, and print.

“Everyone can then share a joint vision of the unique product that is Gibraltar PLC to further promote knowledge, preserve heritage sites, foster cultural outreach, ensure sustainability, and to help develop a strong brand for our exclusive and diverse centuries old Rock,” the plan states.

Each of the plan’s five core objectives are supported by specific initiatives and actions, which will guide the Gibraltar Heritage Trusts efforts over the next three years.

One is to promote educational opportunities on Gibraltar’s heritage and value.

To do this GHT will create a Community Engagement post to help in the development of Gibraltar’s bespoke programmes for schools and the wider public, of all ages.

Another objective is to preserve and protect heritage sites. The plans states that Gibraltar’s physical heritage is an irreplaceable asset that requires careful preservation and sustainable use.

And conservation efforts will see the Gibraltar Heritage Trust working closely with stakeholders, including government bodies, private developers, and NGOs, to champion conservation-led initiatives.

The third objective is to foster dialogue and collaboration in using the Rock’s heritage to build a sustainable future.

The plans states that culture and heritage are intrinsically linked, and the GHT will seek to continue to collaborate with local and international organisations to promote heritage.

It believes that its membership base will be core to achieving this and bringing all elements together at the forefront of community life.

Another objective is to build an organisation that is agile and “fir for the future”.

The GHT plan states that a resilient and flexible structure will ensure that the GHT functions effectively and is relevant and adaptable to changing times.

The final objective focuses on sustainability and funding.

This, the plan states, is a fundamental in continuing the work of the GHT into the future and will depend on diversified funding sources and efficient resource management.

This includes collaborations with like-minded businesses and organisations that will lend opportunity to the exploration of new funding streams.

Finally the plan states “the framework that the GHT proposes is long-term and for the benefit of all.”

“It sets the parameters within which we will continue to protect and promote our heritage for all those that came before, for us and for the generations of tomorrow.”

The plan was unveiled last at the Heritage Trust’s annual general meeting.

“The Strategic Plan envisions a Gibraltar where heritage is deeply valued and integrated into all aspects of life. It outlines a vision for collaboration across government, communities, and institutions to ensure Gibraltar’s heritage drives environmental, cultural, economic, and social progress,” the Trust said in a statement.

Chairman Ian Balestrino added: “Heritage is not just about the past—it’s a cornerstone of our identity and a foundation for our future.”

“This plan reflects our commitment to ensuring Gibraltar’s unique legacy is preserved and celebrated by all, for all.”

The GHT’s CEO, Claire Montado noted that the GHT has come a long way since it was established in 1989.

She said the Trust developed the plan after a long period of reflection and self-analysis and that its team were “excited to embark on the journey of its delivery”.