Gib attends global aviation summit in Lisbon

Kevin Bossino, CEO Tourism Product Development, attended the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World held in Lisbon earlier this month, the flagship and culminating event of CAPA – Centre for Aviation’s 2025 global summit series.

The event brought together industry leaders to provide an overview of the state of global commercial aviation and the key trends shaping its future.

The two-day summit combined CAPA’s independent market intelligence with direct access to aviation leaders, featuring interviews, panel discussions, keynotes, presentations and in-depth aviation content.

The 2025 edition reviewed key lessons learned across the industry during the year and highlighted major trends and developments, both within the aviation sector and externally, that are influencing the aviation landscape.

Mr Bossino said: “It was a great opportunity make new contacts and to see the concerns, challenges and opportunities across the aviation industry, particularly when viewed through the prism of the emerging scenario within Gibraltar’s aviation sector.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are in an exciting and unique period for Gibraltar’s aviation sector, particularly in light of the UK/EU treaty and the opportunities this will present through Gibraltar’s inclusion in the European Open Skies agreement.”