Gib ‘can’t take foot off pedal’ in combating financial crime
Gibraltar must continue to be “proactive” in working to remain on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘white list’ of countries with robust regimes to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade, Industry, and Taxation, has said, adding: “We can’t take our foot off the pedal.” In an interview...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here