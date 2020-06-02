Gib continues to push for exemption as UK sets out quarantine plans
The Gibraltar Government continues to push for Gibraltar to be exempted from the planned quarantine for travellers in the UK, the Chief Minister said this week. Fabian Picardo was speaking a week before the new rules are expected to come into force on June 8. The rules – expected to be set out by Home...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here