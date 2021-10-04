Gib cyclists complete virtual round-the-world tour
Gibraltar’s cyclists have managed to virtually cycle around the globe and even further during September’s month long challenge to bring awareness to suicide prevention on the Rock. Nearly 120 cyclists pedalled 47,629km to raise awareness of suicide prevention month together with GibSams and Clubhouse Gibraltar. The target of cycling 40,075km was reached by September 26,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here