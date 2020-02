Three cyclists, Jonathan Sciortino, Jonathan Vila and Karl Sciortino will be participating in the 2020 Algarve Bike Challenge from the 7th to the 9th February.

These three cyclists are members of Tean PEB. The Bike Challenge involves three events.

Stage One TT Urban Mountain Bike.

Stage two 85 km MTB course.

Stage Three 75 km MTB course.

The Cycling Association has wished them well in the event.