Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gib darts pair see off Spain in thrilling World Cup match

By Stephen Ignacio
28th June 2024

Gibraltar darts pair Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt delivered an impressive victory against Spain in the PDC World Cup of Darts on Friday.

Facing Jose Justicia and Jesus Noguera in Group K, after the Spanish pair had been defeated by Sweden the previous evening by a 4-0 scoreline, Hewitt and Galliano added to Spain’s woes with a final dart finish.

Spain had led throughout the match but Gibraltar kept clawing back the difference until it all came down to the final darts.

With the scores level at 3-3, the tension on the PDC World of Darts stage in Frankfurt, Germany, was palpable. The crowd, gathered in support of Gibraltar, raised cheers for the Gibraltar pair and jeers for Spain as they threw their darts. 

Albert Hewitt, Justin Hewitt’s father, commented: “It was so exciting when we hit the winning double. All the crowd shouting, 'Gibraltar, Gibraltar.' Both me and Ernest Galliano, Craig’s father, were in tears.”

Spain had a chance to take the final game but missed a double 20 by millimetres.

It was Craig Galliano who stepped up to provide the winning dart.

As the Spanish players offered warm congratulations to the local pair, Spain’s miss was met with celebrations from a crowd that had turned to support Gibraltar. 

The Gibraltar pair, still the youngest competing in the tournament this year, showed nerves of steel as Galliano stepped forward and delivered a double nine with a single dart. 

Punching the air in celebration to a massive reception from the watching crowd, Gibraltar made headlines across the darts world.

“The minnows have beaten Spain,” commentators reported.

“Incredible feeling to beat Spain at a World Cup. We are getting hundreds of messages from all over the world,” Albert Hewitt told this newspaper. 

“History beating Spain in a World Cup,” commented Ernest Galliano, Craig’s father.

The Gibraltar pair will be playing Sweden next this evening to decide who goes into the next round.

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Govt investigates incident at sea between Guardia Civil and tuna anglers

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

DPC clears revised application for new cable car project

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Gambling Act edges closer with final amendments

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar men’s senior basketball win first match

26th June 2024

Sports
Summer Sports Programme gets set for another big year

26th June 2024

Sports
GFA and GSLA takeover Europa Sports Complex

26th June 2024

Sports
Gibraltar FA confirms July 4 as launch date for Street Football programme

26th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024